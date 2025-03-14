Where are SF's trash cans? City officials, residents call for more bins amid garbage issues

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Trash and trash cans. It seems like it's always an issue in San Francisco. Business owners and residents say there just aren't enough of them.

Gloria Rogan is a real estate agent who lives in Russian Hill.

"We don't have enough," said Rogan. "This city has a reputation which it deserves as being a place with a lot of rubbish flying around. It's kind of all over the place in all different neighborhoods."

San Francisco Supervisors Matt Dorsey, Danny Sauter, and Bilal Mahmood heard from Recology and the Department of Public Works about the status of trash cans in the city, and how many are needed and how to secure more.

A spokesperson with the Department of Public Works said, "Public Works would be happy to work with your office on scoping out what the costs would look like."

Business owners and residents lined up to voice their concerns.

Nancy Yu Law owns Love Tea boba shop in Chinatown. She says cardboard boxes from businesses aren't picked up often enough. Yu Law says the biggest problem -- there aren't enough trash cans.

"It's not enough in Chinatown. I know that for sure. I have people try and throw their trash into my trashcan by my store," said Yu Law.

In North Beach, Supervisor Sauter said that it's possible to walk for several blocks and not see a single trash can.

"Especially during tourist season, a lot of people are here in North Beach and there's no place for them to throw their trash," said Brian Connors.

"In my district, that's really common. In Nob Hill, in Russian Hill. And we want to change that. We know there are a lot of corners that need more trash cans," said Supervisor Sauter. "Unfortunately, the city has removed a lot of trash cans through the years and I'm trying to change that. I think we need more trash cans and better behavior. And I'd like to see us have both."

Supervisor Sauter said Thursday hearing was a step in the right direction.

He says Department of Public Works talked about a new trash can design.

"The new trash can designs are being put out to bid right now, I'm hoping those will be put out on the streets in the next year," said Supervisor Sauter. "We are all interested in cleaner streets. We know San Francisco can do a lot better and should be a lot cleaner."