Fire burning near Highway 4 in Concord grows to 70 acres, 30% contained, CAL FIRE says

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are battling a growing grass fire in the East Bay on Wednesday.

The fire is burning close to Highway 4 near Willow Pass Road and Avila Road north of Concord, CAL FIRE said.

The fire has grown from 50 to 70 acres, but is now 30% contained.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.