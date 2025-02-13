Women facing 19 charges in SF parklet crash were on Bay Area crime spree, officials say

Two suspects are facing a list of charges after a police pursuit ended in a San Francisco crash that injured six people including a minor.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We are learning more details about the two women accused of crashing a car into a parklet in San Francisco during a police chase.

After an intense police pursuit that ended with six people injured including a minor, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has announced a long list of charges against two suspects.

"This is somebody who has a significant criminal history. Who it was very important for the police to pursuit to make sure that we stop the behavior," Jenkins said.

MORE: Video shows SFPD officers chasing suspects minutes before car crashes into parklet, injuring 6

The first minutes of Sunday's San Francisco police chase that ended with suspects crashing into a restaurant parklet were caught on camera.

According to the DA's office, the suspects were already known to law enforcement.

The 27-year-old accused driver is facing:

one count of evading by driving opposite of traffic



one count of reckless driving



one count of theft of a vehicle



one count of receiving stolen property



seven counts of hit and run resulting in injury



three counts of hit and run resulting in property damage



three counts of resisting, obstructing, delaying a peace officer

The 29-year-old accused passenger is facing:

two counts of resisting, obstructing, or delaying a peace officer

"They don't stick to one county. They go from county to county committing these thefts and robberies and others acts that we are seeing," Jenkins said.

ABC7 confirmed multiple Bay Area police departments had flagged these women hours before the crash. Richmond Police confirmed the vehicle they were in was reported stolen.

Also, Berkeley Police believed the vehicle was used in a theft in their city.

MORE: Several injured in SF Mission District after SUV crashes into parklet following police pursuit

It all ended in San Francisco with officers spotting the vehicle at Stonestown Galleria and beginning the pursuit when the driver refused to stop.

"It also tells us how out of control things have gotten so that is why we have to make sure that we are making these arrests," said Jenkins.

This chase now raising questions about SFPD's strategy.

"Looking at the video it's a miracle no one died," San Francisco Supervisor Jackie Fielder said.

MORE: Oakland PD chief proposes changes to pursuit policy after Newsom threatens to yank CHP help

Supervisor Fielder sent a letter to the police department questioning the city's new guidelines under Prop E which loosened restrictions on police chases of suspected retail and vehicle theft suspects.

"Of course, we need to apprehend suspects who are violating the law but we also have to weigh that up with the immediate threats when we use," said Supervisor Fielder.

San Francisco Police Commissioner Kevin Benedicto is planning to question the police chief Wednesday during their scheduled meeting.

"While officers have more discretion to initiate pursuits because of what happened in Prop E we did add language saying that a more senior officer that is overseeing the pursuit a sergeant or something," said Benedicto and added, "maybe who is back in a support capacity or back at the station )) can assess all the facts and call off the pursuit based on risk to the public or based on a certain set of factors. I don't know that happened here."

Both suspects are set to be arraigned Thursday.