Oakland PD chief proposes changes to pursuit policy after Newsom threatens to yank CHP help

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland police chief spoke Thursday night of his proposed changes to the city's police pursuit policy.

Governor Newsom has previously said that Oakland is in danger of losing their partnership with CHP if that policy isn't changed to allow officers to pursue in more circumstances.

"You felt that it's OK to have this level of crime and not to act and your negligence of duty resulted in the governor stepping in and saying, 'Do something!'"

Anger among some community members at the Oakland Police Commission meeting Thursday evening.

The meeting comes just weeks after Gov. Newsom said that the California Highway Patrol would continue to partner with OPD, but if pursuit restrictions don't loosen up and give Oakland police more freedom, that could change.

"We're at a point - an inflection point in terms of the state's support. This commitment from the state can't continue unless we see commencement changes," said Newsom in December.

Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell said the current pursuit policy is 11 years old.

The chief's proposed changes would allow for pursuits to go above 50 miles per hour, something currently against policy. Officers would also now be allowed to chase suspected burglars and sideshow participants.

But not everyone is on board.

"It may feel better to feel like you can chase the bad guys, it's dangerous for people who live in the city, it's dangerous for the city's budget," said one community member.

"There is a lot of people over 60 and these police pursuits put us at risk and we will have no recourse if we are killed," said another community member.

At least one commissioner though curious if the proposal addresses enough crimes being committed.

"The proposed changes you made - are they going far enough? The reason why I ask, I'm from East Oakland. People are blowing through red lights, swerving at cars left and right; if you're also interested in pursuing sideshow activity, have you put in any thought to you know potentially looking into those traffic infractions as well?" asked Commissioner Samuel Dawit.

"I don't want anyone to believe that what we are proposing and what we are adjusting is to take the gloves off and we chase anything that moves. That's not what we are trying to do here," said Chief Mitchell.

No vote on the proposed changes was taken at this meeting -- the goal here focused on the discussion, with an opportunity for everyone to talk about what is needed for future approval.