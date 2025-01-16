Should Oakland change its controversial police pursuit policy? Here's what the community thinks

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Police Department is considering changes to its pursuit policy -- something that's drawn criticism from community members all the way to the governor.

The Oakland Police Commission held another forum Wednesday night to consider potential changes to policy and get feedback from the community.

Frustrations reached a boiling point at a rally right before a special town hall at East Bay Church of Religious Science in Oakland.

Some demonstrators were demanding that police get the green light to chase after more suspects.

"We need to deter the folks that would think to come to Oakland there will be consequences. We will not tolerate lawlessness," said Edward Escobar with the Coalition for Community Engagement.

There were also those who want the policy to stay as is, saying people have already gotten hurt during chases.

"People die when police chase them through our streets," said a counter-demonstrator.

Following Wednesday night's rally, dozens of concerned community members attended the special town hall to hear about the current pursuit policy and express their concerns.

In December, Governor Gavin Newsom criticized OPD's pursuit policy.

The Governor said he would continue to have the CHP help patrol Oakland, but only if the city made changes and ramped up its policy.

Right now, OPD officers are only allowed to initiate pursuits when they have a reasonable suspicion a suspect committed a violent crime or has a gun.

The Chair of the Oakland Police Commission said there's been a lot of confusion around the current policy.

"The policy itself is not a 'no-chase policy.' It's a policy that requires permission from a watch commander that if the pursuit exceeds 50 miles per hour on Oakland city streets," said Ricardo Garcia-Acosta, Chair of the Oakland Police Commission.

The community also heard from law enforcement Wednesday night.

"I don't think anyone in are department believes that pursuits are a solution to solving crime, but it is something that is a tool," said an Oakland Police Sergeant.

Community members voiced their concerns.

"Criminals know to come to Oakland to commit crimes because there's very little consequences," said one resident.

"The police department is in the business of catching criminals. I hope that if you do this new policy, that you untie the hands of the police department," said another resident.

Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell was not at the community forum but is expected to move forward and provide recommended changes to the pursuit policy.

The Oakland Police Commission will review those suggestions and vote on the proposal on January 23rd.

If the commission disagrees with the proposal, Oakland City Council will take up the debate.