Football and fashion: Viral designer Kristin Juszczyk hosts women's 49ers clothing event

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- On Thursday night, women of the 49ers Faithful had the opportunity to personalize their own Levi's trucker jackets with Kristin Juszczyk.

"I always say every day is a new opportunity to begin again," Juszczyk said.

The wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk went viral last season when her handmade designs and pieces were worn by A-list celebrities, and athletes. Since then, this self-made clothing designer has scored herself an NFL licensing deal and Gatorade collaboration.

Juszczyk said it was this event last year that marked a pivotal moment in her career.

"At that point of my life I was just getting so many no's like left and right of what I wanted to do and I felt so discouraged and when I came here last year and met so many amazing women and I heard their story about how I inspired them to maybe pick up a sewing machine or maybe create something new or even just like looking forward to Sundays to see what I wear, it lit such a fire in me," Juszczyk said.

Many women ABC7 heard from said it's awesome to be a part of an event that's geared to them.

Dixon resident Amanda Lopez went to this event last year.

"I think it's highlighting the fact that women are very into sports and it's not just a men's fan club right," Lopez said.

Ladies were able to personalize their jackets with patchwork or stitching.

"Kind of advocating to have more women-forward fashion and trends and the clothes coming out and the charms and things like that because before everything we found was kind of generic," Lopez said.

Claire Kittle, wife of tight end George Kittle, was there in full support.

"I would say women empowerment. This doesn't happen everywhere in the country so she's pulling this off. She's being a leader," Kittle said.

She described Juszczyk as genuine.

"She truly wants to share every experience with everybody and I think that's really rare in today's world just being an authentic woman," Kittle said.

The jackets will be great to wear once it starts getting cooler. According to the National Weather Service, the 49ers game this Sunday is expected to be one of the hottest in Levi's Stadium history.

"So you know what lets just get rid of fashion for this game and lets just be comfortable haha," Juszczyk said.

During a Q &A Juszczyk made no official announcement of her own clothing line yet, but said she's working on it.