Fire in San Francisco's Potrero Hill contained after prompting evacuations

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Crews responded to a fast-moving, wind-driven grass fire in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood Friday afternoon.The San Francisco Fire Department first reported the fire around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.Around 1:45 p.m., fire officials said forward progress of the fire had stopped.The 2-alarm fire is now contained. No one was injured.Evacuations were underway in the 100, 200 and 300 block of Dakota Street, the 800 and 900 block of Missouri Street and the 1500 and 1600 block of 23rd Street in San Francisco.The fire was spreading at a high rate of speed, officials said earlier.The fire burned in the area of 949 Connecticut Street.