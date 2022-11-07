Powerball lottery jackpot at record $1.9B for winning numbers drawing tonight

$1.9 billion prize would be largest lottery jackpot ever

It's a Powerball Monday and a record jackpot is on the line.

It's a Powerball Monday and the record lottery jackpot for tonight's winning numbers drawing is for at least $1.9 billion.

Strong ticket sales could push that jackpot even higher. The jackpot is already at an all-time high, eclipsing the previous lottery record of $1.586 billion from a Powerball jackpot in 2016. The top prize then was shared by three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

The jackpot comes with a cash value of $929.1 million.

The jackpot grew after no one claimed the top prize for Saturday's drawing. The winning numbers were: 28 45 53 56 69 and Powerball 20

10 biggest Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots won in US lottery history: LIST

The current Powerball run began on August 4, There have been 40 drawings without a jackpot winner.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?

Retailers that sell winning Powerball tickets receive a bonus of $1 percent of the prize amount.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

Why is the Powerball prize at a record? Thank Fed Chairman Jerome Powell

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

'It's ridiculous': Residents in the 5 states without lotteries feel Powerball envy

10 biggest Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots won in US lottery history

1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

3. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

4. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

5. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

6. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

7. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

8. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

9. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)

10. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)