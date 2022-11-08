Powerball ticket for record $2B drawing sold in CA; SF ticket wins $1M prize, officials say

The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center on West Woodbury Road in Altadena, officials said.

The numbers for the drawing held at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10.

The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center on West Woodbury Road in Altadena, Los Angeles County, officials said. The owners of the store get a $1 million bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Owner Joseph Chahayed just spoke to the media, saying Joe's Service Center is family owned and has been in business for 20 years.

"I have a big family," Chahayed said. "I'm gonna sp'it it out on the children. My son is expecting a baby so we are excited, we can have a nice, nice celebration for another baby. I have 11 grandchildren."

"We sell many tickets," he said about the store. "Somebody's lucky, we are happy for the person."

He said that this is the first time Joe's Service Center has sold a big ticket like this.

Since the winning ticket was purchased in California, the winner has one year from the draw date to claim their prize.

A ticket matching five numbers was sold at 1001 Castro Street in San Francisco, according to officials. "This means #CALottery has made its FIRST EVER billionaire," the California Lottery said in a tweet.

The numbers for a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot were drawn Tuesday morning after a nearly 10-hour delay and now players will have to wait a bit longer to find out if anyone has won the massive prize.

The Multi-State Lottery Association said Monday night's Powerball drawing was delayed until 8:57 a.m. EST Tuesday because a participating lottery had issues processing sales. The association said it was against its policy to say which lottery had the delay.

