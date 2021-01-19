Trump releases pre-taped farewell address: 'Thank you for this extraordinary privilege'

WASHINGTON -- The White House has released a pre-taped farewell address from President Trump on his final full day in office.
"We did what we came here to do - and so much more," Trump said, speaking from scripted remarks directly into the camera and standing behind a lectern with the presidential seal. "This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous. We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck -- a very important word."
Trump thanked first lady Melania Trump and his family, along with Vice President Mike Pence and his family, his chief of staff Mark Meadows, his Cabinet, administration staffers and the United States Secret Service.
"Most of all, I want to thank the American people," Trump said. "To serve as your president has been an honor beyond description. Thank you for this extraordinary privilege."
Trump then condemned the riot at the Capitol -- which he's facing an impeachment trial for allegedly inciting -- and called on Americans to "unite around our shared values."
"All Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol. Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated," Trump said.
