Pre-debate poll: Where do you stand ahead of Donald Trump, Joe Biden's final presidential debate?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will squaring off in Nashville tonight in their final debate of the 2020 presidential election.

The debate topics, picked by moderator Kristen Welker, are fighting COVID-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security and leadership. The event will also feature muted mics, which debate sponsors implemented to allow each speaker enough time to clearly articulate their points after an interruption-filled first debate.

It's one of the last high-profile opportunities for the trailing president to change the trajectory of an increasingly contentious campaign.

Some Trump advisers urged him to trade his aggressive demeanor for a lower-key style, hoping Biden would get himself in trouble with verbal gaffes.

Weigh in on our pre-debate questions below.

