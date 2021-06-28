LGBTQ+ Pride

ABC7 NextGen Now - Celebrating Pride and LGBTQ+ community

ABC7 NextGen Now: Pride

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hosted by ABC7's Reggie Aqui and informed by the ABC7 NextGen Advisory Council, ABC7 NextGen Now: Pride is a roundtable discussion that highlights four voices representing the next generation of queer and transgender leaders in the Bay Area.

Panelists share their thoughts about the importance of LGBTQ+ representation in the San Francisco Bay Area. ABC7 NextGen Now conversations explore various topics that continue to generate more discourse from our dinner tables to the courtroom.

Panelists:



Aria Sa'id
Aria is a transgender advocate and award-winning political strategist based in San Francisco. She is a co-founder and the Executive Director of the Compton's Transgender Cultural District, the first legally recognized transgender district in the world.
facebook.com/transgenderdistrictsf
instagram.com/transgenderdistrict

Sammie Ablaza Wills
Sammie is the director of API Equality - Northern California. They are a queer, non-binary, Pilipinx organizer passionate about supporting people in reclaiming their inherent power and dignity.
twitter.com/APIENC

facebook.com/APIENC
instagram.com/apienc

Michael Nguyen
Michael is the chair of the GLBTQ+ Asian Pacific Alliance (GAPA), formerly the Gay Asian Pacific Alliance. GAPA envisions a powerful Queer and Transgender Asian and Pacific Islander (QTAPI) community that is seen, heard, and celebrated.
facebook.com/GAPASF
instagram.com/gapasf/
twitter.com/gapasf

Ya'qub Elmi

Ya'qub is a Black, queer, non-binary activist and a recent graduate from the University of San Francisco. They are the new KGO Race & Social Justice/Community Engagement intern and lead the ABC7 NextGen Advisory Council.
https://twitter.com/abc7newsbayarea
twitter.com/abc7newsbayarea

About the ABC7 NextGen Advisory Council:


The ABC7 NextGen Advisory Council is a dynamic group of diverse young leaders from across the Bay Area who partner with ABC7 to Build a Better Bay Area by identifying and amplifying the issues facing our communities.

The NextGen Council members share their unique perspectives on ABC7's coverage and provide insight on a broad range of stories and content.

Apply to be on the ABC7 NextGen Advisory Council here.

See more stories and videos related to LGBTQ+ Pride here.
