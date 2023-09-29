Everything you need to know about Prime Big Deal Days including early deals

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*
The biggest Amazon sale of the year next to Prime Day, Prime Big Deal Days are back with 2 days full of deals and sales. See below for everything you need to know about Prime Big Deal Days, plus our 10 favorite picks for the best early deals to shop today.
Like July's Prime Day, Prime Big Deal Days is Amazon's biggest sale of the year, and it will be filled with discounts across all categories including home, fashion, tech, beauty, furniture and more.
Prime Big Deal Days begins on Tuesday, October 8 and continues through Wednesday, October 9.
Deals on these two days are only available for those who have an Amazon Prime account. If you're not a Prime member yet, you can opt into a 30-day free trial, or a 6-month Prime Student trial if you are aged 18-24. With Prime, you'll have access to exclusive deals and free shipping, as well as early access to Prime Day deals.
They are the same, but Prime Day falls during the summer and Prime Big Deal Days is in the fall. Both events will have major sales across the board, so no need to worry if you missed out on one.
Mostly everything that was on sale during Prime Day: these can include electronics such as Apple, LG and Sony products, household items such as Shark vacuums, or major fall clothing sales from brands like Lululemon and Madewell. So, if there were items on your shopping list from July that you missed out on, Big Deal Days is essentially Prime Day 2.0.
Yes! The list below provides some major deals out right now. Check back in on the days before October 8th and 9th to see the full list of deals available.
