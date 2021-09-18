Coronavirus California

San Jose's unhoused fear eviction as California's COVID-19 homeless housing program nears end

By
EMBED <>More Videos

SJ's unhoused fear eviction as homeless housing program nears end

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Project Roomkey was part of the statewide homeless COVID-19 response to provide the unhoused with a place to live.

That program is set to expire at the end of this month and a group of San Jose residents is worried that means they will end up back on the streets.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom tours Homekey site in Santa Clara County

The look on a group of San Jose unhoused residents' faces best tells their story.

They feel scared, they are losing hope and they worry they are running out of time.

The SureStay hotel in San Jose is where they've been living free of charge during the pandemic thanks to Project Roomkey.

But, rent will soon be required.

"I make about $980 and they want $627 a month starting Oct. 1," Laura Laform said. "It's going to make it tight because I also have my daughter who has a newborn baby. I'm not going to be able to do that anymore and that's upsetting."

RELATED: Gov. Newsom announces plan to invest $12 billion to tackle the homeless crisis in California

The city is providing alternative living arrangements, but these people say one option is only temporary, while another doesn't work for them.

The Tiny Homes in San Jose are too far from public transportation given their mobility issues.

If they cannot afford the rent where they are now, they say their final option is back on the streets.

"What they want is stable housing, help, resources that can meet their every need and from the majority of a lot of people here, it's sad to say that it's not happening," Advocate Brian Hargrave said.

RELATED: East Bay nonprofit help unhoused community find hope and new beginnings

Project Roomkey is set to expire at the end of the month and these residents say people are already being evicted if they can't pay.

The group says the options from the city do not work with their needs.

The reality of their situation is setting in.

"I have a hard time with small places," Susan Flores said. "I just keep imagining. I just can't be locked in a small room."

"Governor Newsom has how many millions of dollars from the homeless in Santa Clara County? For the first time, they had this huge grant," Laform said. "He cut the ribbon and said he was going to apply the money to us. Now we're getting booted out on the streets."

But until that time, they say they will continue to hold out hope.

We reached out to the City of San Jose for comment on this story and they gave us the following statement:

"The city has many residents who have been staying in non-congregate shelters during the pandemic and have the ability to pay the modest rent the City has established. We are very happy to be offering stable housing to dozens of vulnerable residents. The City has also learned a lot from our experience with SureStay regarding how to structure this housing program. We will reconsider rent amounts in the next six months."

See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan josebuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiahomelesscoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Bay Area health officials consider dropping indoor mask mandate
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
A new, California-made at-home COVID test is on the way
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News