Quick Tips: Cellphone apps to keep you safe

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Whether you are walking alone at night, hopping into a rideshare, or meeting someone new for the first time, there are plenty of smartphone apps to help keep you safe.Some, like Noonlight, have a big panic button on the screen that will call an emergency dispatcher for you.Others alert your friends and family that you are feeling unsafe.Some apps will even alert you when your kids get to school or baseball practice.To find the best one to fit your needs, download the free version first. Make sure you read the fine print so you know how to cancel if don't like or use the app.If you want upgrades and more features, most apps have a free trial period for those, so test them out before committing to pay.Make sure to practice using the app, and have your kids practice too. Some of the apps can be complicated, so you want to be sure you really understand them before an emergency happens.Make using your favorite safety app a habit. You don't make yourself safer just by downloading an app with a panic button. You have to have it open and ready to use if an emergency happens.