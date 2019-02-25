SAUSALITO MUDSLIDE

Rain raises concern in Sausalito mudslide area

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews are closely monitoring a hillside that gave way earlier this month in Sausalito. The mudslide sent a home crashing into another in the neighborhood. (KGO-TV)

By
SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) --
Another round of storms is moving into the Bay Area and that means places like Sausalito are bracing for the impact. That's where a huge mudslide happened earlier this month.

VIDEO: Sausalito grandmother shares story of survival following mudslide

Time to get ready for the rain; forecasts say 5-9 inches could fall in the hills of the North Bay.

Sausalito will be keeping a close eye on the area where that mudslide happened. City officials are working with Caltrans and the National Park Service to monitor the hillside, watching the storm drain system and water runoff in the area.

VIDEO: Drone video shows aftermath of Sausalito mudslide

Officials are also asking residents to pitch in this week, if you see a clogged drain and no workers in the area, that you remove the leaves to keep the area from flooding. They also say it is a good idea to have an emergency bag ready in case you have to make a quick evacuation. Also, check your property for areas that could flood.

See more videos and images from the Sausalito mudslide.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stormstorm damagemarin countyfloodingmudslideSausalito MudslideSausalito
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SAUSALITO MUDSLIDE
Sausalito landslide victims return home to retrieve items
Five homes remain red-tagged following Sausalito mudslide
Residents speak out about Sausalito mudslide at city council meeting
Sausalito grandmother shares story of survival following mudslide
More Sausalito Mudslide
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Car fire shuts down eastbound Caldecott Tunnel bore
Oscars 2019 full coverage: Winners, red carpet looks and more
EXCLUSIVE: Key witness in Adachi death investigation speaks to I-Team
Oakland teacher strike shows no signs of ending
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' holds annual after-Oscars show
VIDEO: Security guard punches woman suspected of shoplifting in SoCal
Oscars highlights: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper perform 'Shallow'
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
Video shows rare 'ice tsunami' along Niagara River
Red Carpet Rundown: Oscars, celebrities, fashion and more
WATCH LIVE: Alleged underage R. Kelly victim, Allred speak
Mother hands out gift bags to passengers on flight to SF
Jussie Smollett's check to brothers obtained by ABC News
More News