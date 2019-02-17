Sausalito grandmother shares story of survival following mudslide

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) --Until 75-year-old Susan Gordon sat down with ABC7 News at her hotel on Saturday, she hadn't seen the wreckage from Sausalito's Thursday morning mudslide. Now, she can't get the image out of her head.
Gordon's duplex went slid down some 200 yards and into another home, with Gordon inside.
We asked Gordon, what did it feel like? "Tumbled and tossed and smashed into things," Gordon said. "And tumbled and tumbled until it stopped and I was up to here in mud."
What did it sound like?
"A roar," Gordon said. "A big lion. A big big roar."
A neighbor found her in the debris.
"He found me and kept saying, 'Wave your hand. Wave your hand.' I was waving my hand and waving my hand,"' Gordon said.
How'd she get out?
"One fireman came down he said, 'We really have to be careful of how we get you out of here because there's gas lines that are broken, and there's wires, live wires and there's nothing underneath you.'"
First responders used Jaws of Life. Gordon lost every single thing she owned, including her cat Peaches who was on her bed before the slide.
"A friend that I share the house with said that you just have to look at her as she was the angel that saved you," Gordon said.
Gordon has plenty of other's coming to her rescue right now.
"My son set up this account go me. Gofundme. I don't know anything about it."
The account has raised almost $40,000. It won't replace everything. However, Gordon is committed to healing and rebuilding, as is Sausalito.
A special meeting of the Sausalito City Council will be held at 9:00 p.m. on Monday, to declare a local emergency.
This will allow them to receive funds from the state for the cleanup efforts.
