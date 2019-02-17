SAUSALITO MUDSLIDE

Sausalito grandmother shares story of survival following mudslide

EMBED </>More Videos

Until 75-year-old Susan Gordon sat down with ABC7 News at her hotel on Saturday, she hadn't seen the wreckage from Sausalito's Thursday morning mudslide. Now, she can't get the image out of her head. (KGO-TV)

Jobina Fortson
SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) --
Until 75-year-old Susan Gordon sat down with ABC7 News at her hotel on Saturday, she hadn't seen the wreckage from Sausalito's Thursday morning mudslide. Now, she can't get the image out of her head.

Gordon's duplex went slid down some 200 yards and into another home, with Gordon inside.

VIDEO: Drone video shows aftermath of Sausalito mudslide

We asked Gordon, what did it feel like? "Tumbled and tossed and smashed into things," Gordon said. "And tumbled and tumbled until it stopped and I was up to here in mud."



What did it sound like?

"A roar," Gordon said. "A big lion. A big big roar."

A neighbor found her in the debris.

"He found me and kept saying, 'Wave your hand. Wave your hand.' I was waving my hand and waving my hand,"' Gordon said.

How'd she get out?

"One fireman came down he said, 'We really have to be careful of how we get you out of here because there's gas lines that are broken, and there's wires, live wires and there's nothing underneath you.'"

RELATED: Marin County declares local state of emergency due to storm damage

First responders used Jaws of Life. Gordon lost every single thing she owned, including her cat Peaches who was on her bed before the slide.
"A friend that I share the house with said that you just have to look at her as she was the angel that saved you," Gordon said.

Gordon has plenty of other's coming to her rescue right now.

"My son set up this account go me. Gofundme. I don't know anything about it."

VIDEO: Neighbor captures Sausalito mudslide damage

The account has raised almost $40,000. It won't replace everything. However, Gordon is committed to healing and rebuilding, as is Sausalito.

A special meeting of the Sausalito City Council will be held at 9:00 p.m. on Monday, to declare a local emergency.

This will allow them to receive funds from the state for the cleanup efforts.

See more videos and images from the Sausalito mudslide.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stormstorm damagemarin countyfloodingmudslideSausalito Mudslidesurvivor storySausalito
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SAUSALITO MUDSLIDE
Marin County declares local state of emergency due to storm damage
Grandmother wakes up 'neck deep' in mud after Sausalito mudslide
VIDEO: Drone video shows aftermath of Sausalito mudslide
Neighbors feel lucky to be alive after Sausalito mudslide
More Sausalito Mudslide
Top Stories
Firefighters battling blaze outside Tesla plant in Fremont
Oakland teachers announce strike date
Suspect in custody after wild chase from Antioch to Caldecott Tunnel
The Sierra is getting lots of new snow, here's when you should go
Police: New evidence 'shifted the trajectory' of Jussie Smollett investigation, 2 brothers cooperating
Tahoe Traffic: ABC7's Laura Anthony goes 25 miles in 8 hours on 14-hour Tahoe trip
What happened at the Oscars 10, 20 & 30 years ago
Marin County declares local state of emergency due to storm damage
Show More
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox's jet makes emergency landing in Ontario
'Performing Stars of Marin' Executive Director Felecia Gaston on 'Marinship'
Trail runner recounts life-or-death fight with mountain lion
Husband accidentally runs over and kills wife on Valentine's Day
Accuweather Forecast: Scattered showers continue Sunday
More News