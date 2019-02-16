Marin County declares local state of emergency due to storm damage

The County of Marin has declared a local state of emergency due to the impacts from this week's storms.Flooding forced the closure of Highway 37 where crews were working 24 hours a day to repair a damaged levee. Floodwater will need to recede into San Pablo Bay before the full extent of the damage can be assessed.The storm also caused mudslides and toppled trees.The emergency declaration allows the county to apply for state and possibly federal aid that would allow it to be reimbursed for repairs and related expenses.