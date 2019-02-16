STORM

Marin County declares local state of emergency due to storm damage

Flooded Highway 37 in Novato, California on Friday, February 15, 2019. (KGO-TV)

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) --
The County of Marin has declared a local state of emergency due to the impacts from this week's storms.

Flooding forced the closure of Highway 37 where crews were working 24 hours a day to repair a damaged levee. Floodwater will need to recede into San Pablo Bay before the full extent of the damage can be assessed.

RELATED: Neighbors feel lucky to be alive after Sausalito mudslide

The storm also caused mudslides and toppled trees.

The emergency declaration allows the county to apply for state and possibly federal aid that would allow it to be reimbursed for repairs and related expenses.

RELATED: Neighbor captures Sausalito mudslide aftermath

Take a look at more stories and videos about the Sausalito mudslide here.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stormstorm damagemarin countyfloodingmudslideSausalito Mudslidedisasterdisaster reliefsevere weatherSan Rafael
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STORM
Tahoe Traffic: ABC7's Laura Anthony goes 25 miles in 8 hours on 14-hour Tahoe trip
Scattered showers, high surf advisory this weekend
South Bay dealing with the after-effects of strong storms
Pier 39 sea lions take cover in bay during hail storm
More storm
Top Stories
Tahoe Traffic: ABC7's Laura Anthony goes 25 miles in 8 hours on 14-hour Tahoe trip
EXCLUSIVE: Victims in large contractor fraud case speak to defendants
Aurora shooting victims: What we know
Medical emergency causes panic at Orpheum Theatre in SF during 'Hamilton'
Accuweather Forecast: Scattered downpours with possible hail
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
EXCLUSIVE: UPS driver taken hostage in San Jose was covering for co-worker on vacation
Scattered showers, high surf advisory this weekend
Show More
Man caught on camera licking doorbell
Highway 37 in Marin County closed as crews make emergency repair to levee
Snow brings chaos to roads with more on the way for Midwest, Northeast
Woman charged with attempted murder in San Jose standoff
Oakland teachers plan big announcement about possible strike
More News