SAUSALITO MUDSLIDE

Neighbors feel lucky to be alive after Sausalito mudslide

EMBED </>More Videos

In Sausalito, tonight, the danger has yet to pass. For proof, take one look at a waterlogged, muddy hillside that destroyed two homes in the early hours. (KGO-TV)

By
SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) --
In Sausalito, the danger has yet to pass after a mudslide destroyed two homes in the early hours.

The slide happened on Crescent Avenue near Sausalito Boulevard, right off Highway 101 near the Robin Williams Tunnel.

The danger has yet to pass. For proof, all one has to do is to look at a waterlogged, muddy hillside that destroyed two homes in the early hours.

"It was about 3:00 am. It sounded like a freight train next to the bedroom," said Zach Garza.

RELATED: Massive mudslide tears through Sausalito neighborhood

Garza feels like a miracle survivor, but not as much as his neighbor 70-year-old Susan Gordon. She was in the duplex when it slid down the hill.

Gordon suffered only scrapes and scratches. Still, problems mounted up, including gas leaks from severed lines even after PG&E cut the main.

70-year-old Susan Gordon suffered minor injuries after her house slid down a hillside during a mudslide in Sausalito. Thursday, February 14, 2019.


"We were told there were two breaks, secured on two sides," said Southern Marin Fire Chief Chris Tubbs.

By early Thursday afternoon, Sausalito had soils engineers inspecting the slide. The Mayor has declared an emergency.

VIDEO: Neighbor captures Sausalito mudslide aftermath

"My fear is we find stability terrible degraded by this moisture and we will have more slides," said Michael McKinley of Sausalito Emergency Services.

Despite being evacuated, at least some people got back into their homes for long enough to grab clothes and personal belongings. As he did so, Garza documented the damage by shooting a video from his rear deck, ever so close to the path that fast moving, sliding house.

"I am lucky to be alive," he said. "That was close."

Much of Sausalito feels that way.

Take a look at more stories and videos about the Sausalito mudslide here.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherstormstorm damagemarin countyfloodingmudslideSausalito MudslideSausalito
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Massive mudslide tears through Sausalito neighborhood
Before and after images of Sausalito mudslide
VIDEO: Mudslide slams into Sausalito neighborhood
VIDEO: Neighbor captures Sausalito mudslide aftermath
SAUSALITO MUDSLIDE
VIDEO: Neighbor captures Sausalito mudslide aftermath
VIDEO: Mudslide slams into Sausalito neighborhood
Before and after images of Sausalito mudslide
Massive mudslide tears through Sausalito neighborhood
More Sausalito Mudslide
WEATHER
Evacuation Advisory issued for homes along Russian River
Bye Bye, Dry! Bay Area officially out of drought
VIDEO: Valentine's Day rainbow brightens stormy Bay Area skies
VIDEO: Big rig helps push car trapped in Oakland floodwaters
More Weather
Top Stories
VIDEO: Valentine's Day rainbow brightens stormy Bay Area skies
Sources: Police investigating whether Smollett staged attack with help of others
Evacuation Advisory issued for homes along Russian River
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Visitors will need to trek through snow, ice to see Yosemite's firefall
Before and after images of Sausalito mudslide
Pres. Trump to sign bill averting shutdown, declare national emergency
Show More
Bye Bye, Dry! Bay Area officially out of drought
'He doesn't even look human': Racist rant in CA caught on camera
Florida man caught on camera licking doorbell
VIDEO: Big rig helps push car trapped in Oakland floodwaters
Massive mudslide tears through Sausalito neighborhood
More News