Social media personality Ray Diaz arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

LOS ANGELES -- A popular social media personality was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Raymundo Diaz, 33, also known as Ray Diaz, was arrested in San Diego at 5 a.m. by LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division with assistance from San Diego police, the department said.

"We thank the public for their outpouring of concern regarding this case. We are better when we share the responsibility of making sure every member of our community is safe," LAPD Chief Michel Moore tweeted.



Details regarding the alleged assault were not released.

Media reports say an investigation began after videos surfaced that appeared to show Diaz assaulting an underage teen girl he was reported to have been dating.

On Thursday, LAPD said it was "aware of several social media posts related to a social media personality, alleging physical abuse and sexual relations with a minor."



Diaz, a Hollywood resident, has an Instagram account with more than three million followers and has 304,000 subscribers on YouTube. He has also appeared on TV Land's "Lopez."

His bail was set at $500,000.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelessouthern californiasan diegolapdsocial mediasexual assaultinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More TOP STORIES News