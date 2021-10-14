'Franchise icon': Former A's broadcaster, MLB player Ray Fosse dies after 16-year battle with cancer

The statement, posted to rayfosse.com, reads, "It is with a heavy heart that Carol Fosse, Ray Fosse's wife of 51 years, shares the sad news that Ray Fosse lost his battle to cancer on October 13, 2021 after silently fighting it for the past 16 years. Carol and daughters, Nikki and Lindsey, send their love out to family, friends and fans that mourn his loss with them."
Devastating news. Ray Fosse has passed away. pic.twitter.com/AVdOWtvApv— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) October 14, 2021
The A's released a statement, saying in part, "Few people epitomize what it means to be an Athletic more than Ray."
He was a "franchise icon," the team said.
Oakland A’s statement on Ray Fosse: pic.twitter.com/88iUI6XEL3— Oakland A's (@Athletics) October 14, 2021
ABC7 News Sports Producer Casey Pratt describes him as being "a fixture at the Oakland Coliseum," who always had a kind word and a "bone-crushing handshake" for you.
Fosse was a fixture at the Oakland Coliseum. It was always fun to bump into him in the halls. He always had a kind word for you. He always had a bone-crushing hand shake for you. He was an original. He'll be missed.— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) October 14, 2021
Fosse worked as a color commentator for the club since 1986 after a 12-year MLB career.
He was traded to the A's before the 1973 season, where he was part of the World Series championship teams in 1973 and 1974.
Throughout his career, Fosse also played for the Seattle Mariners, Milwaukee Brewers and Cleveland Indians, where he was a first round draft pick in 1965.