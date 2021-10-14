Oakland Athletics

'Franchise icon': Former A's broadcaster, MLB player Ray Fosse dies after 16-year battle with cancer

EMBED <>More Videos

Former Athletics broadcaster, MLB player Ray Fosse dies at 74

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Longtime Oakland Athletics broadcaster and former Major League Baseball catcher Ray Fosse has died at age 74, his wife said in a statement Wednesday.

The statement, posted to rayfosse.com, reads, "It is with a heavy heart that Carol Fosse, Ray Fosse's wife of 51 years, shares the sad news that Ray Fosse lost his battle to cancer on October 13, 2021 after silently fighting it for the past 16 years. Carol and daughters, Nikki and Lindsey, send their love out to family, friends and fans that mourn his loss with them."



The A's released a statement, saying in part, "Few people epitomize what it means to be an Athletic more than Ray."

He was a "franchise icon," the team said.



ABC7 News Sports Producer Casey Pratt describes him as being "a fixture at the Oakland Coliseum," who always had a kind word and a "bone-crushing handshake" for you.



Fosse worked as a color commentator for the club since 1986 after a 12-year MLB career.

He was traded to the A's before the 1973 season, where he was part of the World Series championship teams in 1973 and 1974.

Throughout his career, Fosse also played for the Seattle Mariners, Milwaukee Brewers and Cleveland Indians, where he was a first round draft pick in 1965.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsoakland coliseumoaklandmlbbaseballoakland athleticscelebrity deathsu.s. & worldcancer deathcancer
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS
Ray Fosse, MLB catcher bowled over by Pete Rose in All-Star Game an...
Hank Aaron Award finalists for best offensive player include Shohei...
Billy Beane, Bob Melvin reflect on Oakland Athletics' 'disappointin...
AL batting champion Gurriel lifts Astros over A's 7-6
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Family almost crushed to death during Sunday's storm
East Bay neighborhood upset with county after street floods
FDA panel meets to discuss vaccines for kids
Biggest storm in years brings flooding to Bay Area
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Toilet paper spill creates 'traffic hazard' on I-880
AccuWeather Forecast: Chance of showers today
Show More
POWER OUTAGES: More than 12K without power in Bay Area, PG&E says
Storm brings iconic Yosemite Falls roaring back to life
Hertz is buying 100K Teslas
COVID updates: Cases dropping across most of US
Tiffany Li answering questions about murder of her kid's father
More TOP STORIES News