magic of storytelling

Shop with a Cop of Silicon Valley distributed Disney books to a San Jose community

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The non-profit organization, Shop with a Cop Foundation of Silicon Valley, distributed books to hundreds of students in the South Bay.

Organizers said keeping minds sharp during the pandemic is vital to support literacy and critical thinking skills.


To date, this organization has distributed over 3,000 books to local kids in needs through a donation by ABC7 and Disney through the Magic of Storytelling program.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan josebooksmagic of storytellingmagic of booksreading
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Police block I-680 ramps amid Walnut Creek protest
Oakland looting suspects came from out of town, police chief says
WATCH LIVE: Peaceful demonstrators march in Oakland
George Floyd's funeral set for next Tuesday in Houston
Santa Clara Co. announces new round of reopening businesses
LIST: Bay Area cities that have implemented curfews
Bay Area officers kneel in solidarity with demonstrators
Show More
Trump warns of military deployment as George Floyd protests resume
Gov. Newsom addresses George Floyd protests in passionate briefing
VIDEO: Mayor Breed delivers powerful message at SF protest
SFPD plans to be out in full force Monday night, chief says
Medical examiner: Floyd's heart stopped while restrained
More TOP STORIES News