Shop with a Cop of Silicon Valley distributed Disney books to a San Jose community

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The non-profit organization, Shop with a Cop Foundation of Silicon Valley, distributed books to hundreds of students in the South Bay.
Organizers said keeping minds sharp during the pandemic is vital to support literacy and critical thinking skills.
To date, this organization has distributed over 3,000 books to local kids in needs through a donation by ABC7 and Disney through the Magic of Storytelling program.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7.
