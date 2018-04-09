REAL ESTATE

Oakland puts historic Montclair fire house up for sale

EMBED </>More Videos

Who would guess that one of the hottest properties on the Bay Area real estate market would be an actual fire house, and an historic one at that. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Who would guess that one of the hottest properties on the Bay Area real estate market would be an actual fire house, and an historic one at that.

The City of Oakland is offering two parcels for sale in Montclair, including the historic Montclair fire station. The architecture is reminiscent of a small gingerbread house, and it's been vacant for some time, as a short tour of the inside would indicate.

Still, it's a unique prospect for potential buyers like April Howell Young and her husband Douglas, who was raised in the area and grew up to be a firefighter.

"This is one of the first fire houses I remember coming to as a kid, about five years old. And I remember I was looking at the fire house and the big fire engines and looking at the guys dressed really nice and very professional. And one of the old firefighters, and old African-American gentlemen put his hat and his helmet on me and put me on the truck as a five year old, and I thought it was the coolest thing," Young remembers.

But like other potential buyers, the Youngs would be looking at a $500,000 opening bid, with no idea what it could eventually cost to restore the historic building.

Written and produced by Tim Didion.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatehistoryarchitecturehomeOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
South Bay redevelopment plans could force over 59 families from homes
Analysis: Bay Area first-time homebuyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months
Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News