Levi's sells San Francisco headquarters for more than $800 million

By Vienna J. Montague
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Levi Strauss & Co. has sold their headquarters at Levi's Plaza to Jamestown Development for more than $800 million.

Levi's Plaza is home to nine different buildings at 1155 Battery Street, spanning a whopping 930,000 square feet along San Francisco's Embarcadero waterfront.

Jamestown Development confirmed the acquisition Tuesday, but did not disclose the specific sale price.

In a statement, the president of Jamestown said the style of the campus is a rare and welcome sight in relation to its urban neighbors.

"Levi's Plaza provides respite from the largely vertical office environment in San Francisco," said president Michael Phillips. "The outdoor space is rare among San Francisco workplaces, making Levi's Plaza a desirable location to work at."

Jamestown owns several mixed-use properties in the Bay Area, including Ghirardelli Square in San Francisco, South Shore Center in Alameda, Fourth Street portfolio in Berkeley, and Clayton office assets in Concord.

The transaction was brokered by Eastdil Secured.

Levi's Plaza was built in 1981 by Gerson Bakar, Jim Joseph, and Alfred Wilsey as the corporate headquarters for the clothing company.

The data firm Real Capital Analytics listed the price at around $820 million, which would make it one of the largest deals in city history.
