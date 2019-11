BELVEDERE-TIBURON (KGO) -- The former home of Robin Williams is on the market. The asking price: $7.25 million!The single-story home in Belvedere-Tiburon is on Saint Thomas Way, right by the water. It has 6 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.The outdoor patio has a pool -- just in case you don't feel like kayaking in the bay.According to public record, a trust and William's widow, Susan, own the home.