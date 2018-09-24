REAL ESTATE

San Ramon comes in 2nd on list of top places to raise family in California

According to WalletHub's latest comparison of California cities, it's San Ramon. Only Folsom had a higher score by about three points, making it the best city for families in all of California. (KGO-TV)

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) --
An East Bay city has come in second on the list of best places in the Bay Area to raise a family.

According to WalletHub's latest comparison of California cities, it's San Ramon. Only Folsom had a higher score by about three points, making it the best city for families in all of California.

Other Bay Area cities that made the top ten in the state include:

  • Los Altos at number three

  • Dublin at number five

  • Danville at number six

  • Pleasanton at number seven

  • And Cupertino at number eight


Factors considered in the ranking included education, health, safety, and affordability.

