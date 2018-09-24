San Ramon comes in 2nd on list of top places to raise family in California

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) --An East Bay city has come in second on the list of best places in the Bay Area to raise a family.
According to WalletHub's latest comparison of California cities, it's San Ramon. Only Folsom had a higher score by about three points, making it the best city for families in all of California.
Other Bay Area cities that made the top ten in the state include:
- Los Altos at number three
- Dublin at number five
- Danville at number six
- Pleasanton at number seven
- And Cupertino at number eight
Factors considered in the ranking included education, health, safety, and affordability.
