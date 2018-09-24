San Ramon comes in 2nd on list of top places to raise family in California



Los Altos at number three



Dublin at number five



Danville at number six



Pleasanton at number seven



And Cupertino at number eight

An East Bay city has come in second on the list of best places in the Bay Area to raise a family.According to WalletHub's latest comparison of California cities, it's San Ramon. Only Folsom had a higher score by about three points, making it the best city for families in all of California.Factors considered in the ranking included education, health, safety, and affordability.