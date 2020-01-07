State Senator Scott Wiener tries to save housing bill with local control change

crazy SHOUT OUT at Oakland city hall press conference. Residents demanding AFFORDABLE housing are opposing the officials who support building housing near transit SB50. #abc7news pic.twitter.com/VQ7B6dui4K — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) January 7, 2020

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- State Senator Scott Wiener is making another push for his bill aimed at building more apartments and condos in areas known for single family housing.The new version of SB50 will allow local leaders more flexibility and time to propose plans that would cater to local needs. Two previous versions of the bill did not include any concessions for local leaders, which caused a lot of pushback.However, if a local plan isn't approved by the state, Wiener says cities could be forced to comply with state mandates, which require fewer parking spaces and taller buildings.Residents who spoke with ABC7 say that just isn't going to work. "I think it depends on a local's decision because situation's are different in various places," said Alamo resident Mark Rudy. "So I think the state should not interfere with that."Weiner says the housing issue needs a regional solution, he wants to see more housing built closer to jobs and public transportation.Wiener announced amendments to the bill at a rally in Oakland this morning. Protesters interrupted the rally with loud chants.