Crucial tips to recycle right in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- ABC7 News anchor Reggie Aqui talked with Oakland Recycles representatives on Thursday for news you can reuse.
Leticia Jauregui, Manager, Public Education Outreach Manager at California Waste Solutions, and Rebecca Parnes, Senior Recycling Specialist, Oakland Public Works Department, reviewed tips for recycling correctly in Oakland.
They recommend familiarizing yourself with your city's recycling guidelines and programs for what you can recycle, compost and what belongs in the trash. Knowing this information in advance is helpful when you're shopping for or buying goods which you can recycle, or reuse.
For example, consider bathroom items which can be recycled, like shampoo, conditioner, sunscreen or lotion bottles, if they're a rigid plastic.
In the kitchen, think about yogurt tubs, salsa cups, hummus containers, and hard plastics like salad bowls. Other household items which can be recycled are jugs, such as milk containers and detergent containers. With any plastics, it is important that they're empty and dry.
Bulky items can be picked up or can be taken to their transfer center.
To take the online Recycle Right Challenge and for more information, visit this website.
