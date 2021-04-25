Oscars 2021: Red carpet interviews with stars at 93rd Academy Awards

Steven Yeun- "Minari"
Steven Yeun, who is nominated for the Best Actor Oscar in "Minari," says he hopes people connect with the film, which he said is "about all of us."
"I hope it connects with them. It's about family, and it's about all of us. I'm very proud of it," Yeun said.
As for other projects he has in the works? The actor didn't reveal much, except to say, "What's coming next is I'm going to try to do a good job."
Andra Day - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
In an interview with On the Red Carpet, Andra Day says playing the role of Billie Holiday was not only amazing but she learned a lot about herself.
Amanda Seyfried - "Mank"
In an interview with On the Red Carpet, Amanda Seyfried says "Mank" allows the audience to get to know someone they didn't know, referring to screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz.
Lee Isaac Chung - "Minari"
Lee Isaac Chung, who is nominated for the Best Directing Oscar for his film "Minari," said the actors in his film are heroes.
"Those actors to me are heroes, they're incredible, and I'm so glad everyone is taking notice of just how good they are," Chung said about his cast.
The director said he hopes all people connect with "Minari."
"I want this movie to be about human beings. And Asian-Americans, we're human beings. And so are you, and that's what it's all about - our stories," Chung said.
Chloe Zhao - "Nomadland"
"Nomadland" director and Oscar nominee Chloe Zhao hit the red carpet at the Academy Awards Sunday with Swankie, one of the real-life nomads featured in the film.
