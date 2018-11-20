CAMP FIRE

Red Cross attempting to cross names off Camp Fire missing list

The Red Cross and others have been working tirelessly to get names crossed off the missing person list. (KGO-TV)

Jobina Fortson
CHICO, Calif. (KGO) --
It's been a challenging process to work through the missing person's list of those impacted by the Camp Fire.

ABC 7 News caught Donald Willard checking out a list he's been looking at since he got to the Red Cross shelter at The Neighborhood Church in Chico.

"I haven't heard anything from him," Willard said.

Willard is looking for his friend Mark Kramer. Willard reported him missing.

"He didn't want to leave," Willard said. "I knew the fire was coming and I decided I wanted to leave."

Pictures, phone numbers and names cover a board inside the grounds of the shelter. The posts have been there since day one of the Camp Fire.

Mike Wood, a Red Cross Shelter Associate, said the organization has been working with the sheriff's office in hopes of crossing off names.

"They've used information and services from the Red Cross to try and cross reference everybody," Wood said.

For privacy reasons, loved ones can't come inside the shelter to look for people.

"I've been keeping an eye on the missing list," an evacuee said. "I've personally lost four friends that I know of at this point," Clay McBride, an evacuee said.

Tuesday, McBride didn't stop by to look for anyone, but to offer help. His home is still standing. He said he's feeling survivor's guilt.

McBride was just one of several that have donated resources to make the shelter feel more like an escape. There's is a TV, WiFi, knitting, and free massages for evacuees.

Bobbi Litchtman thought the additional resources were great, but it could only keep her mind off of reality for so long.

"At least last time when we got evacuated in 08 we had a place to go home to, this time we don't," Litchtman said. "We're trying to think we're we going to go you know."

