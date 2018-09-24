Red flag warning puts fire crews on high alert

A red flag warning has put fire departments on high alert. The warning is in effect throughout parts of the Bay Area and continues through Tuesday.Since the red flag warning was issued, a brush fire broke out in San Ramon near Pradera Way, west of Interstate 680. Crews from all over the Bay Area helped put out the fire. They were called in beforehand to a staging area. One of Oakland's engine units was part of the special strike team."I believe every department in the greater Bay Area is a lot more reactive as far as having people in place in the field instead of waiting at the fire houses waiting for the call," said Acting Batallion Chief Kenneth Delgado of the Oakland Fire Department.Other Oakland crews, meanwhile, have been patrolling the Oakland Hills. During this red flag warning, fire crews have been paying special attention to the Skyline corridor, the area above Highway 13."You know in Oakland in the hills at this time of the year, you know when it's September, end of August, it is so dry you know that fire danger is just always present," said Todd Masteller of Oakland.Oakland residents are reminded of what to do during red flag warnings, such as being cautious with lawn mowers and barbecues. Residents are also reminded to obey park closures, which many at Joaquin Miller Park chose to ignore.The big concern is what may happen during the overnight hours with winds gusts of up to 35 miles per hour."We notified all of our hill companies and our flatland companies to be ready to go, to make sure all of your wildland gear is on the rig, it's all there, it's ready to go," said Delgado.The red flag warning remains in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday.