How can I register for a COVID-19 vaccine in California? Here's how it works in every Bay Area county

If you're eligible to get a vaccine now, you can use the state's "MyTurn" site. It allows you to check your eligibility and make appointments at mass vaccination sites and pharmacies. If you're not currently eligible, you can also sign up to be notified when it's your turn. However, if you're not eligible you cannot make an early appointment on MyTurn. (For example, if you're a 30-year-old with no underlying conditions, you'll be eligible on April 15, but the site won't let you book an appointment for April 16 yet.)
If an appointment isn't available for you through the state portal, several Bay Area counties have also put their own systems into place.
Here's what we know about how to get a vaccine in every Bay Area county:
Alameda County
Alameda County is following the state's guidance when it comes to which groups are allowed to receive the vaccine. The county had set up a form that would notify you when your window opens, but that site is no longer online.
Kaiser Permanente says it will contact patients when they're eligible. You can also call 866-454-8855 to learn more. (More info here.)
Sutter Health patients who are eligible can visit this site to schedule and appointment. They also have a scheduling call center available at 844-987-6115 .
If you have a different health care provider, Alameda County suggests you contact them directly for information on when you might get a vaccine. You can do that by calling their Health Department at 510-268-2101.
Contra Costa County
Contra Costa County is a bit ahead of the state schedule and has already expanded eligibility to those 50 and older. Make an appointment request with the county here or by calling 1-833-829-2626.
Marin County
Exactly which populations are being vaccinated in the county depends on the health care provider; residents can go here to check for eligibility and appointments or call 415-473-4381.
Napa County
Napa County had an appointment request form previously, but now directs residents to use the MyTurn site. The county also has information for Kaiser patients, Rite Aid appointments and more here. You can call 707-253-4270.
San Francisco County
The city allows you to sign up to be notified when it's your turn to get the vaccine, but encourages you to reach out to your health care provider if you are eligible. You can sign up here. You can also contact them by calling 415-554-2500.
To contact UCSF for further information you can email them at COVIDVaccine@ucsf.edu or call them at 415-514-6000.
San Mateo County
San Mateo County has information on eligibility and sign-up rules for Blue Shield, Kaiser, San Mateo Medical Center, Stanford, Sutter/PAMF, veterans and uninsured residents here. You can also contact the county regarding COVID-19 vaccines by calling 650-573-2222.
Santa Clara County
Santa Clara County residents can find information on scheduling an appointment here. There are options to schedule an appointment with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, Stanford, Kaiser, Palo Alto Medical Foundation, El Camino Health, Bay Area Community Health, the VA and retail pharmacies. You can also reach the county by calling 408-992-4900.
You can learn more about Stanford's plans for vaccine rollout by calling 650-498-9000 or visiting here.
Solano County
Solano County is ahead of the state's vaccine eligibility timeline and is already vaccinating residents and people who work in the county ages 50 and older. Eligible people can see a full list of provider options here.
You can contact the county's health department for more information by calling 707-784-8988.
Sonoma County
A list of providers and information on how to make appointments in Sonoma County can be found here. For more information, the county's health department can be reached at 707-565-4700.
Lake County
The county points residents to the MyTurn site to make an appointment. Lake County public health officials can be reached by email at MHOAC@lakecountyca.gov or by phone at 707-263-8174.
Santa Cruz County
Santa Cruz County residents should first contact their health care provider if they are eligible to receive a vaccine. They can also visit the the MyTurn site to make an appointment. Different vaccine sites are moving at different paces through the eligibility schedule; check here for detailed provider information. Santa Cruz County health officials are available by phone at 831-454-4000 and visiting their site here.
More information by health care provider
Kaiser Permanente
- Phone Number: 866-454-8855
UCSF
- Phone Number: 415-514-6000
- E-mail: COVIDVaccine@ucsf.edu
Sutter Health
- Phone Number: 844-987-6115
Stanford Medical Center
- Phone Number: 650-498-9000
