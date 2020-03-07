'Heartbreaking:' Tennessee authorities believe to have found remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Friday night they believe they have found the remains belonging to missing 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell.

Boswell was last seen in December 2019, but she was not reported missing until February.

WJHL reports TBI and detectives with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office searched a property belonging to a family member of Evelyn's mother, Megan Boswell, in northeast Tennessee.



Authorities said they found the possible remains of the 15-month old there.

WATCH: Tenn. Bureau of Investigation gives briefing after remains believed to be Evelyn Boswell found
EMBED More News Videos



"At this time, the investigation is still in the very early stages," Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said during a news conference Friday night. "There is a lot of work left to be done."

The TBI said an autopsy is pending and the investigation is ongoing.

In late February, investigators searched a mobile home park in Sullivan County, Tennesee, in connection with her disappearance.

A few days before, authorities searched a pond in Wilkesboro, North Carolina. That search proved "inconclusive."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseesearchmissing girlamber alerttoddleru.s. & worldbody found
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live coronavirus updates: Supplies dropped off on Grand Princess
Coronavirus: Princess cruise ship moves 20 miles off SF coast
Austin cancels SXSW amidst coronavirus fears
COVID-19 fears may mean lower travel fares, fewer airline seats
22M Californians eligible for free COVID-19 testing
WATCH IN 60: 21 test positive for COVID-19 on ship, major events cancelled, Warriors join march
Should you avoid shaking hands or flying? UC Berkeley discusses virus' risk of transmission
Show More
3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Contra Costa Co.
Storm system heading to the Bay Area could bring 5 days of rain
Coronavirus Outbreak: What we know about cruise ship from SF
Coronavirus in California: Here's what to know
Boy, woman found safe after Amber Alert issued
More TOP STORIES News