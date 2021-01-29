WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign bill providing rent relief for Californians impacted by pandemic

Check back here to watch Gov. Newsom sign the bill live at 10 a.m.
It would also extend the state's eviction moratorium another six months. But some tenant rights advocates fear it could leave some renters out in the cold.
Gov. Newsom says California will freeze evictions for struggling tenants impacted by COVID-19 for another five months. More than $2 billion in federal stimulus funds will help with rental assistance.
"We're going to leverage that $2.6 billion focusing on low income renters," said Newsom.
RELATED: New CDC director extends eviction moratorium due to COVID-19 until at least March 31
Under the new bill, the state will cover 80% of the rent you missed between April 2020 and March 2021 -- as long as the landlord forgives the remaining 20% and does not pursue evictions.
"We need to make sure folks are stably housed and folks aren't being evicted and going into long term debt based on a pandemic they have no control over," said San Francisco Assemblyman David Chiu.
Oakland renter and housing advocate Terra Thomas lost her job last year to the pandemic. She says landlords have the right to decline the rent relief program. Tenants could still apply for assistance under the bill but many families could suffer.
"Leaving the rent relief program in the landlords hands can lead to the most marginalized people being left out in the cold," said Thomas.
"We're going to monitor this aggressively," said Chiu.
Chiu doesn't want any families left out. He says the legislature may consider extending the moratorium again this summer.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- How to register for COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- How are Chinatown businesses surviving? Here's what we found
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic