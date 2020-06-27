Contra Costa County evaluating current reopening timeline after spike in cases

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Contra Costa County health officials are evaluating whether the county should continue its current reopening timeline. On Friday they revealed a spike in COVID-19 cases in the county."My biggest concern, is that we start using beds that are not ICU beds for patients. We have to start using nurses who are not trained for ICU, and we are going to choose who lives and who dies," said UCSF Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong.In the last week, the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals in this county has increased 42 percent.Without a vaccine Dr. Chin Hong is highly concerned about the pressure more cases will have on the local healthcare system."I worry about enough medicine for people. We've talked about before antiviral Remdesivir. There is only limited Remdesivir that we got from the government, when Gilead donated the rest of their supply to the government. When we run out of Rendesevir, then we run out," said Dr. Chin-Hong.Contra Costa County's data is also pointing to younger people playing a major role in the increase of these new cases. In June, 55 percent of cases were 40 years and under compared to 38 percent for that group in April."We need to take a little more proper precaution. I think people need to stop being selfish and start and start following the rules," said San Lorenzo resident Sarah Banuelos.Avital Beauty Lounge opened June 17 and now, manager Jeru Fend is asking for the county to intervene."A backtrack in things that are open. Closing of service industry such as ours where you touch people. We shouldn't be touching each other right now. It's not safe no matter how much you are sanitizing," said Fend.Other business owners say they are ready to increase safety measures."As far as business goes we are struggling as it is. We would like to stay open," said ExpectAsian's owner, Jampa Wangdu.Contra Costa County health officials said they are closely monitoring the data, and will announce a decision about their reopening timeline on Monday.