Temporary outage planned on Treasure Island on Saturday, SFPUC says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission is reminding residents and businesses on Treasure Island of a planned power outage on Saturday.
Crews will be installing new electrical equipment which will require two hourlong shutoffs on Saturday.
The first temporary outage already happened at 4a.m. and a second one is planned for 4p.m.
Crews will install and energize electrical service equipment that will serve as the backbone of new overhead lines on Treasure Island, the SFPUC says.
The new equipment will add electrical service capacity to meet future demand brought on by development on Treasure Island while also increasing reliability for current residents.
The work requires de-energization of the Island's primary service connection, requiring the Islands primary generators to power the Islands for the duration of the workday, according to the press release.
