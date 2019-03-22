Crime & Safety

Report: Governor Newsom considers plan to prohibit new death penalty sentences in new criminal cases

Governor Newsom is considering a plan to prohibit new death penalty sentences in criminal cases.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom says he is considering a plan to prohibit new death penalty sentences in criminal cases.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the pronouncement could set up a possible conflict with state Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who has been a supporter of capital punishment.

RELATED: 'It's deeply moral to me': Gov. Gavin Newsom talks to ABC7 about decision to sign execution moratorium in California

Newsom says he hopes to work with Becerra to determine whether, as governor, he can "act on behalf of the people in the state to no longer prosecute death."

Last week, the governor put a moratorium on the execution of death row inmates.
