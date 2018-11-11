There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018

Residents who've lost their homes or had to evacuate were left disappointed after President Trump threatened to pull funding from California because of the wildfires.The first tweet blamed the fires, damage and deaths on "gross mismanagement of the forest," and threatened to withhold federal funds if the issue was not remedied.In the past the President has criticized the state's forest preservation policies.One woman we spoke to said it's disheartening because the majority of people living in Paradise - one of the areas hardest hit - voted for him."This is the community he would use as an example. This is the community that supports him. This is the community that is truly based on the people that have made it on their own, building their businesses," Butte County resident Ryan McCann said.The President did post a new tweet saying his heart is with the firefighters - and asked God to bless them.He has issued a declaration providing federal funding for Butte, Ventura and Los Angeles counties before posting the tweet.