CAMP FIRE

Butte Co. residents upset after Trump threatens to withhold federal payments to California due to 'poor' forest management

EMBED </>More Videos

Residents who've lost their homes or had to evacuate were left disappointed after President Trump threatened to pull funding from California because of the wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --
Residents who've lost their homes or had to evacuate were left disappointed after President Trump threatened to pull funding from California because of the wildfires.

The first tweet blamed the fires, damage and deaths on "gross mismanagement of the forest," and threatened to withhold federal funds if the issue was not remedied.

MAPS: Camp Fire in Butte County grows to 100,000 acres with 20 percent containment

In the past the President has criticized the state's forest preservation policies.

One woman we spoke to said it's disheartening because the majority of people living in Paradise - one of the areas hardest hit - voted for him.

"This is the community he would use as an example. This is the community that supports him. This is the community that is truly based on the people that have made it on their own, building their businesses," Butte County resident Ryan McCann said.
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County


The President did post a new tweet saying his heart is with the firefighters - and asked God to bless them.

He has issued a declaration providing federal funding for Butte, Ventura and Los Angeles counties before posting the tweet.

RELATED: California fires from space: NOAA satellite imagery shows Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire, Camp Fire
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Camp Firesmokewildfirefirebrush firecalifornianorthern californiaair qualitypollutionPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
California firefighters blast President Trump over wildfire tweets
In Concord and Walnut Creek, some brave the smoky air
Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?
49ers game against the Giants on Monday could move because of air quality
NOAA satellite imagery shows California fires from space
CAMP FIRE
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
Trump tweetstorm about California fires has some 'disgusted'
San Francisco emergency shelter opens because of air quality
More Camp Fire
Top Stories
Camp Fire in Butte County grows to 109,000 acres with 25 percent containment
WATCH LIVE: Woolsey Fire threatening 57,000 structures as winds return
2 dead, 4 injured after gambling feud erupts in gunfire
Trump tweetstorm about California fires has some 'disgusted'
Bay Area struggles with third day of choking smoke from Camp Fire
49ers game against the Giants on Monday could move because of air quality
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
San Francisco emergency shelter opens because of air quality
Show More
Butte County Fire: Current evacuations, road closures, donation information
Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims
'SNL' bids farewell to Attorney General Jeff Sessions
Florida heads to recount in razor-thin governor, senate races
Stories of devastation, survival in Paradise after Camp Fire
More News