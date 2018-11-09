WOOLSEY FIRE

PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">A police officer directs traffic at a checkpoint in front of an advancing wildfire Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, near Newbury Park, Calif. (Richard Vogel/AP Photo)</span></div>
Tens of thousands of homes are under evacuation orders as two wildfires, the Woolsey Fire and the Hill Fire, burn through Southern California.

The Woolsey Fire erupted northeast of Thousand Oaks, where 12 people were killed in a nightclub shooting earlier this week, and then raged through the Santa Monica Mountains, heading to the ocean. The Hill Fire, which is now 10,000 acres, is burning northwest of Thousand Oaks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherwildfirecal fireWoolsey FireVentura County
WOOLSEY FIRE
Family loses home of 21 years to Woolsey Fire
Woolsey Fire: Reporter helps burned cat get emergency care
More Woolsey Fire
WEATHER
Family loses home of 21 years to Woolsey Fire
Poor air quality triggers dozens of school closures in Bay Area
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
Accuweather Forecast: Unhealthy air today, fire danger returns tomorrow
More Weather
Top Stories
Camp Fire grows to 70,000 acres in Butte County, 5 percent contained
3 killed in car accident on I-80 in Fairfield
Poor air quality triggers dozens of school closures in Bay Area
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
Woolsey Fire chars 10,000 acres, 75K homes under evacuation
Accuweather Forecast: Unhealthy air today, fire danger returns tomorrow
VIDEO: Firenado whips around Camp Fire in Butte County
'Sounded like gunfire:' Water heater blamed for panic at Topsail High
Show More
Thousand Oaks community mourns mass shooting victims at vigil
Napa County holds vigil for local teen killed in Thousand Oaks massacre
Her son survived Las Vegas, but died in Thousand Oaks
Terrifying police radio details wildfire evacuation in Butte Co.
Thousand Oaks shooter was part of 'new generation of veterans,' psychologist says
More News