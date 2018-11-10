CAMP FIRE

Camp Fire in Butte County grows to 100,000 acres with 20 percent containment

The Camp Fire in Butte County has grown to 100,000 acres, but firefighters have gained ground on containment with that number jumping to 20 percent overnight, according to Cal Fire.

PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --
The Camp Fire in Butte County has grown to 100,000 acres, but firefighters have gained ground on containment with that number jumping to 20 percent overnight, according to Cal Fire. The fire is just one of three major fires burning across California - and is now the most destructive fire in state history.


Cal Fire Captain Scott Mclean said the fire's progress slowed overnight with more favorable weather in the area.

RELATED: Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?

At least nine people have died in the fire.

Sheriff's officials said earlier that five people were found dead in vehicles that were torched by flames in the same area in the town of Paradise.

RELATED: California fires from space: NOAA satellite imagery shows Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire, Camp Fire
