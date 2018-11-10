49ers game against the Giants on Monday could move because of air quality

Monday Night Football could be in jeopardy if the air quality doesn't improve in the South Bay.League officials will likely decide on Sunday whether to move the location of Monday's game between the 49ers and Giants to another location, the Sacramento Bee reported.Right now, the game is still expected to go on as scheduled at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.Smoke from the Camp Fire forced the team to change its practice hours on Friday.You can watch the 49ers take on Eli Manning and the Giants on Monday night here on ABC7 at 5 p.m.