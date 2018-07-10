We are trying to help a family find Angela Hernandez, a 23 year old from the Portland area. She was traveling from Oregon to Southern California to visit family when the family suddenly stopped hearing from her. She was last heard from in HMB and is driving a wht Jeep. More on FB pic.twitter.com/68usKkEK3w — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) July 9, 2018

The family of a missing Oregon woman is offering a $10,000 reward for information on her whereabouts.The last known location where Angela Hernandez was known to be was Half Moon Bay. Her family is now in that coastal city to help in the investigation.Christina Ambriz drove from the Los Angeles area to look for her younger sister in Half Moon Bay. Twenty-three year-old Angela Hernandez has been missing since Friday morning."I hope to find my sister and bring her home," said Ambriz.According to family members, Hernandez left Portland in her 2011 White Jeep Patriot headed to Lancaster in Southern California.On Thursday night she texted one of her sisters to say she was parking behind a Safeway in Half Moon Bay to sleep."She slept in the Safeway parking lot in the back according to her statement. Right now we have detectives who are following up on the video footage from Safeway to see if we can get any evidence there," according to Detective Rosemerry Blankswade of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.Blankswade told us there had been a homeless encampment there in the past, but that the owner of the property had cleaned up the area.Hernandez apparently left here sometime Friday morning. We know that because she texted one of her sisters to say she was on her way, headed south."Angela always answered her phone and always replied and she left here right before 8 a.m. and by 10 o'clock Isabel called her and Angela wasn't answering anymore. It would ring and go to voicemail," explained Ambriz.It only takes six hours to get from Half Moon Bay to Lancaster.By Friday night her family had reported her missing. Investigators were able to ping her phone, showing that it was in the Davenport area, less than an hour south of Half Moon Bay.The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office flew over the area yesterday and found no trace of Hernandez or her car.The family is now putting up fliers hoping someone may know what happened to their younger sister. Anyone with information is asked to call 650-363-4051 or 800-547-2700.