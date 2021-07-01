Personal Finance

Robinhood settles lawsuit over 20-year-old trader who died by suicide

By Matt Egan, CNN Business
EMBED <>More Videos

Naperville family sues Robinhood app after son dies by suicide

NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- Robinhood has settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a 20-year-old trader who died by suicide after seeing a negative account balance of $730,000.

The controversial trading app disclosed the settlement on Thursday in its IPO filing. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The family of Alex Kearns, a college student who traded options on Robinhood, accused the startup in a February lawsuit of luring inexperienced investors to take big risks in sophisticated financial instruments without providing the necessary customer support and investment guidance.

Kearns took his own life in June 2020 after mistakenly believing he owed $730,000 and his desperate attempts to get in touch with Robinhood went unanswered, according to his family. The lawsuit accused Robinhood of wrongful death, negligent infliction of emotional stress and unfair business practices.

"This matter was dismissed with prejudice following a settlement between the parties," Robinhood said in its S-1 filing for its initial public offering.

EMBED More News Videos

Shares of AMC - the largest movie theater chain in the world - surged more than 120% Wednesday.



Court filings indicate the settlement was reached in late May and the case was permanently dismissed on June 21.

Robinhood executives have previously said they were "devastated" by the tragedy and pointed to efforts made to improve the platform's options trading, educational efforts and customer service.

Record penalty against Robinhood


Kearns' death was cited by Wall Street's self-regulator in a record-setting penalty imposed on Robinhood on Wednesday for harming investors.

The Financial Industrial Regulatory Authority (FINRA) accused Robinhood of "systemic supervisory failures" and giving customers "false or misleading information." FINRA said that since late 2017, Robinhood "failed to exercise due diligence" before approving customers to trade options.

Robinhood relied on algorithms that "often" approved customers to trade options based on "inconsistent or illogical information," the regulator said.

FINRA ordered Robinhood to pay about $70 million in fines and restitution to harmed customers, the largest penalty ever handed down by the regulator. Robinhood neither admitted nor denied the charges.

The Kearns settlement and FINRA penalties show how Robinhood is attempting to turn the page on some of its legal issues as it seeks to go public in a major IPO.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 [TALK], or text TALK to 741-741 for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financewrongful deathstockslawsuitsettlement
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bay Area's Native Americans making a better future by looking to past
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
More TOP STORIES News