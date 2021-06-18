Rolling outages could hit several Bay Area counties Thursday evening, PG&E says

Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) officials say the state's power grid operator issued a Grid Warning Thursday afternoon indicating that some customers could be impacted by outages.
Here are the counties that could be impacted:
- Alameda
- Contra Costa
- Marin
- San Mateo
- Sonoma
- San Francisco
- Monterey
- Solano
- Santa Cruz
- Santa Clara
PG&E said approximately 121,000 customers statewide would see their power shutoff between 7 and 9 p.m..
The announcement of potential outages comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an emergency proclamation Thursday to free up additional energy capacity.
For the latest on PG&E outages across the Bay Area click here.
