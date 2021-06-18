Weather

Rolling outages could hit several Bay Area counties Thursday evening, PG&E says

EMBED <>More Videos

What to do right now to prep for a planned power outage

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Several counties across the San Francisco Bay Area region could experience rolling outage Thursday evening amid a heat wave that's putting a strain on the state's power grid.

Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) officials say the state's power grid operator issued a Grid Warning Thursday afternoon indicating that some customers could be impacted by outages.

Here are the counties that could be impacted:

  • Alameda

  • Contra Costa

  • Marin

  • San Mateo

  • Sonoma

  • San Francisco

  • Monterey

  • Solano

  • Santa Cruz

  • Santa Clara


PG&E said approximately 121,000 customers statewide would see their power shutoff between 7 and 9 p.m..



The announcement of potential outages comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an emergency proclamation Thursday to free up additional energy capacity.

For the latest on PG&E outages across the Bay Area click here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscopower outagepg&eheatheat wave
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News