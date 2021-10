Rolling outages could hit several Bay Area counties Thursday evening, PG&E says

Alameda



SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Several counties across the San Francisco Bay Area region could experience rolling outage Thursday evening amid a heat wave that's putting a strain on the state's power grid.Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) officials say the state's power grid operator issued a Grid Warning Thursday afternoon indicating that some customers could be impacted by outages.Here are the counties that could be impacted:PG&E said approximately 121,000 customers statewide would see their power shutoff between 7 and 9 p.m..The announcement of potential outages comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an emergency proclamation Thursday to free up additional energy capacity.For the latest on PG&E outages across the Bay Area click here.