Bay Area woman in South Africa working with others to get rid of landmines in war-torn countries

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A Bay Area women is making her mark on International Women's Day, helping rid the world of landmines and lift the voices of women in war-torn regions.

Heidi Kuhn is the founder of Roots of Peace, a nonprofit she started more than two decades ago from her home in Marin County, working to clear landmines and return the soil to farmers.

"I've come to Africa today with the bravest Angolan women I have ever met," said Kuhn, who is in Angola helping detonate mines. "These women have children. They have lives, but they feel it is their moral responsibility to keep the land safe for their children."

