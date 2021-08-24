feel good

Oakland senior surprised with special outing to relive favorite pastime from younger years

EMBED <>More Videos

Bay Area senior sets sail to relive passion from younger years

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An Oakland man got a chance to relive his favorite pastime Sunday on the San Francisco Bay.

ABC7 News was at the Port of Oakland as David Walton set sail.

He's a resident at The Point at Rockridge, an Integral Senior Living Community.

It has a "Livin the Dream" program that allows residents to experience a day in their past or cross something new off their bucket list.

RELATED: 'Couch on wheels' gives seniors thrill of bike riding at no cost

Walton had spent many years sailing around Greece, so he was excited about the opportunity to get back on the water.

"It's been a lovely, lovely day," he said. "And I woke up this morning having no idea this was going to happen, so - YEAH!"

He took a three-hour boat ride with a family friend and a neighbor.

They sailed near the Bay Bridge and along the San Francisco skyline.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoaklandrockridgesan franciscosan francisco bayboatingseniorssailingall goodsenior citizensfeel good
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Guatemalan immigrant making his mom proud with Chicago restaurant
Bystanders carry 97-year-old out of burning home on chair: video
Couple gets married on US-Canadian border due to COVID restrictions
Firefighters rescue groom trapped in elevator before wedding
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News