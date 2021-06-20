Religion & Spirituality

SF archbishop responds to communion ban draft document for abortion supporters

By
SF archbishop responds to communion ban draft for abortion supporters

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A group of American Catholic Bishops drafted a document barring communion for public officials who support abortion rights that includes President Joe Biden.

The document would create a formal policy for who can receive the sacrament of communion.

It will be voted on in November.

San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said the ruling is not political, instead a moral imperative to protect the sanctity of the holy communion.

RELATED: US Catholic bishops target Biden in vote to draft controversial Communion document

Cordileone adds if the doctrine passes, it would be up to the local bishops to enforce it even in the case of the President.

If that happens, it wouldn't be the first time Biden would be denied communion. A South Carolina priest did so while Biden was campaigning for President back in 2019.

When asked during a press conference on Friday, "Are you concerned about the rift in the Catholic Church and how do you feel personally about that?," President Biden replied: ""That's a private matter and I don't think that's going to happen. Thank you."

Earlier this month, the Vatican advised the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops that the vote would create "discord instead of unity" in the church.

