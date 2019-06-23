Plane involved in deadly Hawaii crash was damaged in near crash in Contra Costa County 3 years ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The same skydiving plane that crashed killing 11 people in Hawaii had problems staying airborne while flying above Contra Costa County three years ago.Last nights' crash happened while the plane took off from a small airport on Oahu's North Shore. Witnesses saw the plane flying low before it hit the ground and burst into flames.Investigators are working to find out what went wrong last night.Back in 2016, the National Transportation Safety Board blamed pilot error for the same plane nearly crashing in Byron.That pilot landed the plane, but the aircraft was badly damaged.