49ers fire defensive coordinator Steve Wilks after 1 season

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers have fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, coach Kyle Shanahan announced Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Shanahan said he expected his coaching staff to stay largely intact but that conversations still had to take place in the coming weeks.

The 49ers hired Wilks before last season when DeMeco Ryans was hired by theHouston Texansas their head coach.

Shanahan told reporters that Wilks "just ended up being not the right fit."