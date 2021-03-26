San Francisco 49ers move up in NFL draft, acquire No. 3 pick from Miami Dolphins, ESPN sources say

Filed to ESPN: Dolphins trading No. 3 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 12 pick, a 2021 third-round pick (SF’s comp pick for Robert Saleh hiring) and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, per sources.



Blockbuster deal with massive ramifications for years to come. pic.twitter.com/nRLMUaWGo5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The Miami Dolphins are trading the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for the No. 12 overall pick and a third-round pick in 2021 and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.The 49ers did not trade up with one particular quarterback in mind, sources told ESPN. They traded up because they're good with the options that will be their at No. 3.The third-round pick in 2021 is the 49ers' compensation pick for Robert Saleh's hiring.